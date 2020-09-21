Officer pulls woman from burning car just in the nick of time

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Butte police officer is being hailed for pulling an unconscious woman from a rolled-over, burning car just in time to save her.

The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns but because of the quick and selfless actions of Officer Nick Butorovich, she’s expected to make a full recovery.

“This is an outstanding example of a patrol officer doing his job and being in the right place at the right time,” Sheriff Ed Lester said Monday. “If Nick arrived 30 seconds later or hesitated because of the danger, this woman would not have survived.”

Butte emergency dispatch received a call at 11:47 p.m. last Tuesday saying an SUV had rolled at the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue. It was on its top and burning but the caller wasn’t sure if anyone was inside.

Butte police, fire rescue and A-1 Ambulance were dispatched and Butorovich, who was on patrol in the area, arrived first at 11:49 p.m. He located the woman driver still hanging upside down by her seat belt in the burning vehicle, but she was unconscious.