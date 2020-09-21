Officer pulls woman from burning car just in the nick of time

A Butte police officer is being hailed for pulling an unconscious woman from a rolled-over, burning car just in time to save her.
The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns but because of the quick and selfless actions of Officer Nick Butorovich, she’s expected to make a full recovery.
“This is an outstanding example of a patrol officer doing his job and being in the right place at the right time,” Sheriff Ed Lester said Monday. “If Nick arrived 30 seconds later or hesitated because of the danger, this woman would not have survived.”
Butte emergency dispatch received a call at 11:47 p.m. last Tuesday saying an SUV had rolled at the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue. It was on its top and burning but the caller wasn’t sure if anyone was inside.
Butte police, fire rescue and A-1 Ambulance were dispatched and Butorovich, who was on patrol in the area, arrived first at 11:49 p.m. He located the woman driver still hanging upside down by her seat belt in the burning vehicle, but she was unconscious.
Butorovich entered the vehicle and cut the seat belts to free the woman and was able to drag her out and away from the car as it was consumed by flames. Shortly after that, more police officers arrived along with firefighters and medical personnel.
During the rescue, Butorovich sustained second-degree burns to his right hand and will remain on light duty until the burns are healed.
Fire Chief Jeff Miller said the fire was “pretty involved” when Butorovich got there and the driver would not have survived without his swift actions.
“From what my guys told me, when they arrived — and they were fairly close behind the police — that it wouldn’t have been long at all, that they most likely wouldn’t have been able to save her, that it would have been too late,” Miller said.
“He was there just in time, took the appropriate action and literally saved her life,” he said.
Lester said Butorovich has been issued a departmental commendation for placing himself in harm’s way to save the woman.
Police say the accident is still under investigation but speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
