 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officer O’Brien again named Butte's Domestic Violence Officer of the Year
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Officer O’Brien again named Butte's Domestic Violence Officer of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Officer Rich O'Brien named Safe Space Domestic Violence Officer of the Year

Officer Rich O’Brien of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is photographed on West Pacific Street on Friday afternoon in Butte. O'Brien was honored on Oct. 22 for his work with Safe Space and for the second year in a row he was named 2020’s Safe Space Domestic Violence Officer of the Year.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

For the second year in a row, Officer Rich O’Brien of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, has been named 2020’s Safe Space Domestic Violence Officer of the Year.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester was not at all surprised that O’Brien again received the award.

“This award is just further proof that Rich is dedicated to helping victims and always goes the extra mile,” Lester said.

Safe Space, a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and awareness nonprofit, assists victims and survivors. Throughout the year, clients are asked to fill out a questionnaire in which they evaluate the officers they work with.

The group uses these responses to choose the Domestic Violence Officer of the Year.

For the past 23 years, Safe Space has granted the annual award every October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

O’Brien received this year’s award at a dinner held Thursday night at The Derby.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very humbling to know that the people we are trying to help appreciate what we do,” said Officer O’Brien.

Cathrine Beaunae, Safe Space executive director, described O’Brien as a kind and compassionate officer who has always taken the time to explain legal rights to domestic violence victims.

“On a personal note,” Beaunae said, “Officer O’Brien would always call Safe Space for the victim so we could advocate for them.”

“Rich is a big guy with an even bigger heart,” said Lester. “He just does a fantastic job.”

O’Brien, who has been with Butte Law Enforcement for the past 10 years, is a graveyard-shift patrol officer and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love that shift,” he said.

As far as the officer is concerned, domestic violence cases are some of the hardest cases to deal with.

“Unfortunately there are far too many of them,” he shared, “and we do the best we can to assist the victims.”

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News