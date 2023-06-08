Yvonnie Jory

Feb. 29, 1932 - June 4, 2023

BUTTE - Yvonnie Jory, a loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, in Butte, MT, surrounded by her family. Yvonnie was born in Whitehall, MT, February 29, 1932, to Joseph and Nora (Davis) Han.

As a young girl, Yvonnie attended school in Virginia City where she graduated Valedictorian from high school. She went on to attend Dillon Normal College, which is now Western Montana College. During her time in college, she met a young man from Butte one evening, who borrowed a friend's new car, and from that moment on, he stole her heart. (She thought he was rich until their second date when he showed up with a different car, which was a beat-up truck).

On January 21, 1952, Yvonnie married that young man, Robert H. Jory, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Butte. Together they raised seven wonderful children. First, they welcomed Jim then four boys followed: Tony, Tom, Victor, John. To round out the family two beautiful daughters followed: Linda and Nora Lee. Many times, people wondered how she held it all together, but for her, their children always came first. She was a devoted and loving Mother and that followed through when she became a Grandmother and Great Dane/GG (Great-Grandmother). She cherished each of her children, grandchildren, and great-children.

Yvonnie was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Parish and belonged to the Butte Garden Club for many years where she made many memorable friendships. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards - especially pinochle, gardening, listening to Elvis while cleaning house, and having afternoon tea and cookies with whomever stopped over.

Yvonnie is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Geri Adams and Nita King; daughter, Nora Lee Jory; son, Tom Jory; daughter-in-law, Kathy Jory; and her husband, Robert Jory who passed away in 2002.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Jim and Gail Jory of Butte, Anthony Jory of Butte, Janet Jory of Lusk, WY, Victor and Robin Jory of Butte, John and Tana Jory of Dillon; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Lynn Lloyd of Butte, grandchildren: Jolene and Chad Snyder, Tricia Jory, Toni and Donald Skwarlo, Kenslee Jory, Eric Jory and Marcie Miller, Tyler Jory and Sarah Hansen, Jon and Nicole Quinn, Kristen and Jason Dawes and Dani Lloyd and Kevin Shannon. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.

Yvonnie's remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Thomas Haffey officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Yvonnie may be made to Gail's Small Dog Rescue, 2112 Gaylord, Butte, MT 59701; or to Our Lady of the Rockies or to Easter Seals//Highlands Hospice.

