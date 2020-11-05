Yvonne Martin, 53

Sept. 17, 1967-Nov. 2, 2020

With family at her side, Yvonne Marie Suttey Martin peacefully passed away on November 2, 2020, due to kidney and liver failure. She was born September 17, 1967, in Butte, Montana, to John and Eletha Suttey. In 1994, she met the love of her life, Jeffrey Paul Martin, and on February 4, 2000, they were married in Las Vegas. Their beloved son, Brokton Broll Martin, was born in 2001.

Yvonne was an outgoing, fun-loving person, who made friends wherever she went. Oh, how she loved to dance! After graduating from Butte High School, she even spent four years working in Connecticut, where she made lifelong friends and learned how to be fiercely independent. It was an amazing experience. She returned to Butte in time for the birth of her first niece, Ayla in 1991.

Although she was a licensed cosmetologist, Yvonne consistently gravitated back to being a legal secretary for several law firms in Butte. That was where she showed her true skills. She loved animals passionately and was "mom" to many beloved cats. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and created beautiful photo albums preserving her family's cherished memories.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Anna Tiefenbach, and Frank and Ida Suttey; her infant sister, Colette Suttey; and her sister-in-law, Linda Martin.