Winnifred Hannah Rush

September 19, 1937 - December 15, 2022

Winnifred Hannah Rush, 85, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, in Lewistown, MT, formerly of Deer Lodge, MT. Born on September 19, 1937 in Pasco, WA. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered for 4-H, Rainbow, Veteran of Foriegn Wars Ladies Auxillary (Life Membership) and called bingo at nursing homes. She earned many volunteer accolades and was awarded Volunteer of the Year.

She is survived by two sons; a daughter; a sister; two sisters-in-law; three step-children; two half brothers and sister; one aunt; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rush; a daughter, three brothers and parents.

A Graveside service will be held on June 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge, MT.