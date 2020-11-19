Winfred George 'Win' Dooley, 89

March 17, 1931-Nov. 13, 2020
Win Dooley, who passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, was born on St. Patrick's Day, 1931, in Worchester, Massachusetts. The first of three children to Annie Bushway Stowell and Richard Stowell. She was soon joined by her sister, Joan, and her brother, Richard. Win was competitive and smart, a longtime member of Mensa International, she was the first female stockbroker at Payne Weber, in Worchester and later, went on to manage many banks and law offices in Hartford, Connecticut.
Win loved gardening barefoot, creating beautiful backyard retreats full of colorful flowers, rock walls and vegetable gardens. A self-taught pianist, she later learned to read sheet music and her signature tune was "Fur Elise". Win was an accomplished artist and participated in many art shows in New Hampshire and Connecticut, which led to many commissions for portraits and landscapes. She loved her newfies and is reunited with Crunch, Dusty and Dooley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John George Jr; and her husband, John Dooley; her grandson, Benjamin Harrison; her sister, Joan; and Joan's son, Walter Beahn. She is survived by her brother, Richard Stowell of Uxbridge, Massachusetts; and her four daughters and their families, Linda George of Butte, Amy Lockmer of Helena, Win Dooley of Libby, and Jo-Ann Dooley of Colchester, Connecticut.
We would like to thank the amazing staff at Copper Ridge for their care and enormous bravery on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. A private ceremony will be planned at a later date.
Axelson Funeral and Cremation has been privileged to care for Win and her family.
