Wilma O'Neill, 88

Ray soon joined her in retirement. The two of them loved to travel. They continued their lifelong passion for all things Disney, went on trips to Europe, golfing in the west, bus trips to the east coast for fall foliage, and traced her families' roots in Prince Edward Island. Her children, grandkids, and nephews and nieces were her life. Alayne Rogers raised daughters, Tara and Jessica, in Butte, Dan and Catherine had sons, Connor and Brady in Missoula, Christie and Butch Leone settled in Bozeman with their ever growing pack of Bernese Mountain dogs. Ray and Wilma spent a great deal of time attending their grandkids' sporting events, many competitive dog shows and high school and college graduations; they loved being a huge part of their extended family's lives. The family is also blessed with Connor's wife, Kallie; Brady's wife, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Mya, Xavier and Evelyn; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Wilma was an accomplished bridge player, earning the rank of Life Master in the year 2000. She loved card games of any kind; and at home you would rarely see her without a deck of cards in her hand or nearby. You never wanted to sit next to her for a game of Switch — you could count on the fact that the ace of spades was coming your way. She taught her kids how to count with cribbage and pinochle, where you learned two things: a card laid is a card played, and that she keeps the points that you may have over looked. She was also passionate for Nintendo, playing for hours with her grandkids — their laughter infectious to all within ear. Her life was a blessing and her memory will always be a treasure to those who loved her.