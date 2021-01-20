Sept. 9, 1932-Jan. 18, 2021
On Jan. 18, 2021, Wilma O'Neill (88) passed away in her sleep, joining her husband of 65 years — Ray O'Neill, who passed 24 days prior, on 12/25/2020.
Eldest daughter to William and Rozenia Enman, Wilma was raised on the family ranch in New Chicago, just outside of Drummond, Montana, and was instilled with a strong work ethic that served her well throughout her life. Sisters, Myrle, Annette, and Elliot, the lone son, spent the years of their growing up enjoying the Montana ranch lifestyle. Among Wilma's favorites was her horse Judy, and their dog Mammie, along with all of the other ranch animals that accompanied them in their daily endeavors. Wilma was smart, first in her class of eight, at Drummond High School, and grew up with a passion for reading that she kept throughout her life.
Upon graduation, she attended Montana State College in Bozeman and received her degree in nursing. St. James Hospital in Butte was her first stop in the medical field. It was there in Butte that she met the love of her life on a blind date. Wilma and Ray fell in love and were soon married — you could see it in their eyes and their smiles just how much they loved each other. They purchased a lot in the St. Ann's neighborhood and began to build their dream home. Diane Alayne, Daniel Alan, and Christie Lee, soon joined the Butte address. Wilma continued her work at St. James for many years, followed by the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs, where she taught nursing, and finally, at the Butte Silver Bow Care Unit. She was fortunate to be able to retire at the age of 55.
Ray soon joined her in retirement. The two of them loved to travel. They continued their lifelong passion for all things Disney, went on trips to Europe, golfing in the west, bus trips to the east coast for fall foliage, and traced her families' roots in Prince Edward Island. Her children, grandkids, and nephews and nieces were her life. Alayne Rogers raised daughters, Tara and Jessica, in Butte, Dan and Catherine had sons, Connor and Brady in Missoula, Christie and Butch Leone settled in Bozeman with their ever growing pack of Bernese Mountain dogs. Ray and Wilma spent a great deal of time attending their grandkids' sporting events, many competitive dog shows and high school and college graduations; they loved being a huge part of their extended family's lives. The family is also blessed with Connor's wife, Kallie; Brady's wife, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Mya, Xavier and Evelyn; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wilma was an accomplished bridge player, earning the rank of Life Master in the year 2000. She loved card games of any kind; and at home you would rarely see her without a deck of cards in her hand or nearby. You never wanted to sit next to her for a game of Switch — you could count on the fact that the ace of spades was coming your way. She taught her kids how to count with cribbage and pinochle, where you learned two things: a card laid is a card played, and that she keeps the points that you may have over looked. She was also passionate for Nintendo, playing for hours with her grandkids — their laughter infectious to all within ear. Her life was a blessing and her memory will always be a treasure to those who loved her.
At this time no services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com
