Wilma Jean Greany (Coughlin), 91

Aug. 29, 1929-Sept. 10, 2020

Billie, as she was called by family and friends, was born in Deer Lodge, MT, on August 29, 1929, to William and Hazel (Meade) Coughlin. She was raised in Deer Lodge and graduated from Powell County High School in 1947. Billie attended Western Montana College in Dillon, earning a teaching certificate, and upon graduation, she taught first grade in Thompson Falls.

On November 24, 1949, Billie married Paul Greany, in a Thanksgiving morning ceremony, in Helmville. In 1950, the couple moved to Deer Lodge, where Paul was employed at the phosphate mine and Billie worked at the Registrar’s Office; in 1951, they moved to Drummond, where Paul became a jobber for the Continental Oil Company. Billie was a housewife and mother to four children when she and Paul purchased Miller’s Dry Goods in 1959. Initially located in the Drummond Hotel, they moved the business, Greany’s Dry Goods and Western Wear, west of town and it was coined, "The Biggest Little Store in Montana". Billie sold everything from fabric and thread to shoes, boots, jeans and western hats. The store was opened six days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Billie at the helm, always dressed to the nines!