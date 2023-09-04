William Raymond Pascoe

William Raymond Pascoe died Thursday, August 31, 2023. Ray was born to Horace and Louise Albright Pascoe May 1, 1952. He attended local schools, graduating from Butte High. Ray retired from Montana Resources.

Ray met Kathy Palmer at Marty's Bowling Alley while working there. They married October 2, 1976. Together they raised three children: Veronica, Will and their granddaughter, Olyvia.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, and mother and father-in-law, Larry and Maddie Palmer, brother-in-law, Dan Palmer, his nieces: Beth Allen and Brooke Palmer Buhl.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Veronica (Ryan); son, Will; granddaughter, Olyvia; grandsons: Patrick and Shaun Paulsen; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Steve Allen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Ken and Micki, George and Laurie, Dave and Betsy, Bill and Teri, Keith and Detta, Peggy and Prendy, Larriann and Mike, Mary, Lynnette and Randy, the Wallace family; good friends: the Wall family, Jerry, Bob, Tweeter, Dwight, Tom, Mary Lou, and Margy; also, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Chapel for visitations. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Montana Youth Challenge, NAMI Montana, 1331 Helena Ave., Helena, MT 59601.