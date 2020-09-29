William Pauly Corette Sr., 81

William Pauly Corette, Sr. passed away September 22, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana, at the age of 81. As a third generation Montanan, he was born in Butte America, to John Earl Corette II and Elsie Pauly Corette.

Bill married the love of his life, Deborah West Corette, in November 1965. They shared 55 wonderful years together, raised four beautiful children and are blessed with six adorable grandchildren.

After graduating from Butte High School, Bill entered the Army. Following the service, he received a B.A. from the University of Montana in Missoula, where he became a Sigma Chi. Bill was also a star player and the coach of the tennis team.

Bill began his investment banking career in New York City with Merrill Lynch, and then moved to Denver, Colorado, where his territory was the Northwestern region of the United States. In 1967, he was hired to open the first Smith Barney Office in Los Angeles. Later, he moved his practice to Oppenheimer, where he spent eighteen years. In 1999, his daughter Candace, joined him as his proud partner at Wells Fargo Advisors in Rolling Hills Estates, California, where he spent the last twenty-one years of his career.