March 28, 1960 - October 13, 2020

William Paul Staats Jr., 60, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020. Paul was born March 28, 1960 to William and Catherine (McEnaney) Staats in Butte. Paul graduated from Butte High, attended Montana Tech and Montana State. Paul enjoyed fishing, rafting, skiing with his friends, baseball, and was an avid San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Lakers, and Blackhawks fan. Paul married his love Debbie Lafond on May 21, 1988 and had two children, Zach and Gabrielle.

Paul is survived by his wife Debbie Staats, son Zach Staats (Renee Stevens) , and daughter Gabrielle Staats (Steven Noble) .

Paul is preceded in death by his father William Staats, mother Catherine Zderick, and step father Joe Zderick.

Services are pending at this time because of COVID-19. Memorials may be made to the Chelsea Bailey animal shelter.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Paul. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Paul and his family.