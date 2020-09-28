William Myles Else, 62

May 10, 1958-Sept. 23, 2020
William (Bill) Else passed away at his residence on September 23, 2020, due to natural causes.
Bill was born on May 10, 1958 in Butte, Montana, to his parents Lester and Tina Else. His early years were spent at the ranch on the North Fork near Wisdom, Montana. Bill fondly remembered each and every one of his teachers and often spoke of them. He graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1977.
Bill has been a resident of Dillon for most of his life. He was an excellent gardener and grew many of his own vegetables for use by himself and others. He enjoyed working on gardens and lawns of many of his friends. Bill was a caring and helpful friend to many. In return, he was blessed to have many friends throughout his life. Some of his friends checked on Bill daily when his health began to deteriorate. He truly cared about all of his family and friends. If he knew someone had a problem of any kind, or needed help, he always called to check on that person or offer assistance. Bill lived his life “his” way.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Clementina (Tina) Else, and brother-in-law, Steve Lemmon.
Survivors include a brother, Wayne Else, and sisters, Connie (Steve) Wolstein, and Patti Lemmon. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, Montana. All are welcome to attend. Please wear masks and observe social distancing.
