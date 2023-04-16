William M. Stanaway

May 4, 1936 - April 2, 2023

William Michael Stanaway achieved everlasting peace on April 2, 2023 at Candlelight Home in Spokane, WA with his wife and stepdaughter by his side.

Bill was born in Butte, Montana, on May 4, 1936 to William Henry and Agnes Patricia Stanaway and grew up in the shadow of the Berkeley Pit Mine. The oldest of three brothers and two sisters, he used his sparkling blue eyes and quick wit to his advantage as he learned to play poker, the importance of family, love of laughter and life-long friendships in Butte.

Bill graduated from Christian Bros High School in Butte in 1954, matriculated to Carroll College where he earned a MA in Biology in 1958. He followed this with a Master of Divinity from Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in 1962 and achieved a Master of Science in Biology from Notre Dame in 1967. Bill's life epitomized what it means to be a soulful scientist - always questioning, seeking truth, and belief in an innate goodness surrounding our earthly lives.

No stranger to creative problem solving, Bill began his professional life as a teacher of science and theology at Anaconda Central High School. Later, as the High School Principal, he secured a Ford Foundation Grant for Innovative Schools. He moved on to adult education and coordinated family education programs for eight Butte-area parishes during the mid 1970's and transitioned to Campus Ministry at his alma mater, Carroll College, from 1979-1987. While Chaplain at Carroll, "Father Stan" was esteemed for his role in student life programs and is well known for his support of student emotional growth, meeting individuals exactly where they were, and inspiring philosophical questions. His involvement in counseling and marriage prep and officiating weddings for hundreds of couples was something in which he delighted. His niece, Patti Stanaway Ladd attended Carroll during his tenure and remembers his advocacy for work-life balance as she housesat for him while he skied Bridger Bowl, golfed and traveled internationally.

The Second Vatican Council played a major role in the direction of Bill's ministerial life. Ever rooted in the development of the human condition and the concept of collegiality he worked to innovate and foster creative resonance in his colleagues while on the personnel board, as the President of the Priest Senate and on the National Board for Continuing Education of Priests. He brought his inspiring ideas to St. Williams Parish in Shelby, MT, as an interim Pastor and Administrator (1988-89) and as Pastor at Risen Christ Parish in Kalispell, MT (1989-90).

In 1990 Bill was called by a greater love and left the priesthood to marry his soulmate, Susan. Bill and Susan settled in Spokane, WA where Bill continued to teach and built a life deeply rooted in service and advocacy. Most notably he enjoyed serving on the board of the Center for Organizational Reform, the board of Spokane County Community Network, and as a Coordinator for Spokane Multifaith AIDS Careteams. His most deeply happy moments, however, were shared with Susan in the garden of their Spokane home watching quail nest, finding fellowship on many of the golf courses in the PNW, walking along the shore at Cannon Beach, OR, or traveling home to Butte to see lifelong friends and family.

Bill warmly welcomed fresh experiences and new people into his life; there were never strangers, just friends who didn't realize they had a connection to Butte, Montana yet. He loved jokes and zingers and if you asked him how he was, he likely answered, "If I was any better I'd be twins." Bill shared his love of life, curiosity and warm peaceful nature with everyone he met. He was deeply inspired by Fr. Richard Rohr and Bishop Raymond Hunthausen and read about the philosophy of theology in his spare time. For many years Bill and Susan supported the Zags women's basketball team with season tickets and shared a Sunday Single Malt Scotch tradition for 33 years. He was known for leaving human beings and spaces better than when he found them.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Susan; his brother, Tim (Marie) Stanaway of Klamath Falls; his sister, Selina of Sinsinawa, WI; his sister, Joan (Jim) Kerns of Douglas, WY; his stepdaughter, Alison Letson of Spokane, WA; his stepson, Michael (Elaine Minton) Letson and grandchildren: Grace and Holton of Moraga, CA. Additionally he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and all of their extended families.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law: James and Lucille Stanaway.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a celebratory memorial service for Bill on his birthday, Thursday May 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hazen + Jaeger 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206.