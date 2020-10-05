William J. Moriarty, 70

Dec. 23, 1949–Sept. 29, 2020

William J. Moriarty died on Sept. 29, in San Francisco, of a sudden heart attack. He was born in Butte, Montana, on Dec. 23, 1949, the son of Frederic B. Moriarty and Elizabeth Carman Moriarty Hauck. Bill graduated from Butte High School, where he was a stellar athlete and student. He attended Stanford University, earning a degree in history, and Georgetown Law School. He began his legal career with a Wall Street law firm in New York City, relocating to San Francisco several years later. He practiced law in San Francisco for decades, where his principal focus was litigation.

He is survived by his brothers, John C. Hauck (Mary Lou) of Missoula, Montana, Frederic B. Moriarty (Donna) of Midway, Utah, Thomas C. Hauck of Missoula; and sisters, Jane Van Dyk (Thomas) of Billings, Montana, and Mary H. Rasmussen (Ronn) of Anchorage, Alaska. A brother, Robert C. Hauck, predeceased him, but his wife, Eleanor, survives. In addition, he has 12 surviving nieces and nephews, and many, many great-nieces and nephews. He married Lynn Perry in 1987; they later divorced. Bill had no children.

Bill had an eclectic mind and a historian’s bent. He was a particular student of Lewis and Clark, lecturing at the college level on the voyage of discovery, and writing a screen play “A Girl Goes West” based on the expedition. He spent his junior year in France, and became a lifelong Francophile, remaining fluent in the language and keeping in touch with friends old and new during his subsequent European travels. Among his favorite youthful possessions was a hot red 1969 Camaro, which he drove for years all over the west. He was a fine athlete, most valuable player on his high school basketball team, an avid skier and a competitive tennis player. Though always a loyal Cardinal fan, he regularly commuted to Berkeley to cheer for the University of California women’s tennis team. In later years, he kept his mind active by competing in trivia contests, often on team competitions at a local bar, in which he had an interest.