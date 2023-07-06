Nov. 13, 1952 - July 21, 2023

BUTTE, MT - Uncle Bill passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home of some 70 years, surrounded by his friends and family. Uncle Bill loved life. He reminded us often, with as much humility as he could feign, that no one ever enjoyed life as much as he did.

Uncle Bill was able to enjoy his life, even when it was very hard, because he knew clearly what was important and what was not. Uncle Bill knew that family, friends, and being outdoors in Montana was all that really mattered. Every choice Uncle Bill made in his life was driven by his fierce sense of independence and what he believed was important. Status and material things were not important to Uncle Bill. Instead, he made careful and consistent choices; valuing the comfort of his long-time home, a good looking truck, and his 35 year career with Safeway.

Uncle Bill took being an outdoorsman seriously; it was important. And spending time in the company of his close friends: Bob Griffith, Louie Rivenes, Tom Piercy, Pat Pennell, Herschel Wells, Ron Nelson, Bob Huft, Walt Choquette and John Powers in the outdoors was even more important. Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears, and Met softball, was important; but maybe not as important as debating sports with Fritzy Daily, Larry Palagi, Jay O'Brien and Rock.

Being a brother was important; the bond between him, his brother Dick and sister Judy was unbreakable. Only Bill referred to Judy as Mary; it was unique to him, a term of affection meant to convey just how special she was.

Regarding family, nothing was as important as being there for his nephews and niece. He taught Dick and Chad to hunt, fish, and row and never missed a game in their Bulldog careers. He shared his love of the Red Sox with Lyndsi and they exchanged endless texts and conversations about all things sports which was a great comfort to Bill. Uncle Bill was teacher, friend, cheerleader, fan, trusted advisor, and chief tormentor to all three.

Bill was our beloved brother and uncle. But Uncle Bill belongs to everyone whose hearts were touched by his big smile, humor, infectious laugh and kind heart-all the things that he playfully hid from us under a gruff exterior. The lesson Bill left for all of us is to know what is important, take pride in it, own it and do your best, reward your efforts, and celebrate wins, big or small. Uncle Bill lived this lesson to the last moment of his life. It was his secret to enjoying life more than anyone else, even when it was hard.

Bill was preceded in death by grandparents, Nellie, William Maher and Anna Garlish, parents, Shirley and Richard P. Garlish and brother-in-law, Bill Jonart. He is survived by sister, Judy Jonart, brother and sister-in-law, Richard E. and Cherie Garlish, nephews: Richard J. Garlish (Betsy), Chad Jonart (Summer), niece, Lyndsi Bourne (Quincy) and great-nephews: Connor Garlish, Finn Jonart, Bo Bourne, and great-niece, Blake Bourne.

In accordance with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and remains will be memorialized at the family cabin in Wise River. There will be a Celebration of Life at a date and time to be announced.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Butte Food Bank or the Big Hole Watershed Committee at www.bhwc.org.

The family would like to thank our kind and wonderful Cherie for her loving care of Bill, as well as Bob and Peggy Huft, and Hospice Solutions staff, especially Jackie, Shimaya, Jordan and Dan.