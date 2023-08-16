William J. "Bill" Turner

October 6, 1945 - August 2, 2023

On August 2, 2023, Montana lost a great man. William J. "Bill" Turner, was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Bill died peacefully at his home while sleeping.

He was welcomed into this world on October 6, 1945 by William and Ann (Savage) Turner in Butte, Montana. Bill lived, worked, and played in the Butte area his entire life. He graduated from Butte Highschool in 1963. In 1965, Bill met the love of his life, Janet (O'Neill) and were married nine months later, May 1966. Together they had two boys, Bill and Rob.

During his teenage years, Bill worked for his brother-in-law, Chuck Lundwall, harvesting hay for the season. In 1964, he began his career with the Anaconda Company (Now Montana Resource). Bill became a heavy equipment operator and licensed crane operator for the mine until its shut down in 1983. Bill had an incredible work ethic and was willing to work any job, anywhere to make ends meet for his family. He eventually retired from the Golden Sunlight Mine in Whitehall around 2010.

Bill enjoyed time with his family appreciating the outdoors, mostly camping in Wise River, Georgetown Lake, and Canyon Ferry Lake. He was happy when surrounded by family and friends and good meal. Bill was very active teaching his boys to fish, hunt, ride motorcycles, water ski, cross country ski, and numerous other activities. He was very present when it came to sports. In his spare time, he coached AAU Wrestling, and introduced Bill and Rob into the sport. Wrestling took up a lot of the weekends.

In 1986, he purchased a small dream spot in Wise River Montana and built a cabin, where he ended up spending most of his free time. To say Bill loved the cabin retreat would be an understatement. Bill enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking, and watching the wildlife. He always appreciated time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, niece and great nieces. He normally greeted you with a smile and a "Hows-sha-going".

When Bill was not at the cabin, he enjoyed going to various sporting events, the Butte Folk Festival, An Ri Ra, NHRA Drag racing, plus following the stock market. He looked forward to playing a daily card game with Janet and anyone else who wanted to join in on the fun. Bill was always willing to volunteer at the local track meets and for the Voting & Elections Office.

Bill was preceded in death by both his parents: William and Ann Turner; his sister, Darlyne Lundwall; brother-in-law, Chuck Lundwall; sister-in-law, Judy Piazzola (O'Neill), sister-in-law, Rita Turner; niece, Mona Ness and great niece, Stacey Ness.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; his two children: Bill (Tiffany) and Rob Turner; grandchildren: Riley, Delani, and Zachary Turner; step grandchild, Britney Reed; niece, Kellie Parini and three grandnieces: Isabella, Gabriela and Sophia Parini; brother, Pete (Faye) Turner; nephew, Keith (Terri) Turner; niece, Rene and Tim Flanagan, Cheryl and Greg Rants; nephews: Art (Elizabeth) Lundwall and Greg (Karen) Lundwall. Bill also had numerous uncles and cousins from the Chatriand the family.

Bill will be dearly missed. Per his wishes, there will not be any services. A celebration of life will be at later date. Donations can be to the Butte Food Bank.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.