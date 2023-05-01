July 25, 1937 - April 25, 2023

William Harvey Guanell passed away on April 25, 2023 in Boise, Idaho, leaving a legacy that is much more than just a list of accomplishments. Better known to his friends and family as Bill, he was a kind and generous man who devoted his life to serving and helping others.

Born on July 25, 1937 in Butte, Montana, Bill was the son of Orrin and Harriette Youlden Guanell. He was raised alongside his older brother until Renny's untimely death in 1949. Bill spent the next 40 years in Butte and was a proud graduate of McKinley Grade School, St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, and the University of Montana.

While attending the University, he married Lorelee Olson from Circle, MT. Together they had three boys: David, Alan, and Eric.

In addition to owning and managing Newbro Drug Company, Bill was very active in the Butte community, serving on several boards of directors, including the Butte Exchange Club, Butte Chamber of Commerce, and the First Bank Butte. He was a driving force in the establishment of the World Museum of Mining and served as president of both the Chamber and the Exchange Club, as well as the Yellowstone District of Exchange Clubs. Bill was also a member of the Butte Masonic Lodge #23, Bagdad Shrine, and ROJ 23. He belonged to the Butte Elks, Butte Country Club, and St. John's Episcopal Church. He was a life member of Trout Unlimited and a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited. Bill was proud of his Butte, Montana heritage.

In 1976, Bill married Carrie Williams and they moved to Idaho Falls, ID where he continued to operate Newbro Drug Co. During his twenty-year tenure as the company's President Bill not only managed the business but was also joined by his sons, Alan and Eric which allowed him to also serve eight years on the Board of Directors of the National Wholesale Druggists Association. His last two years of service were as Chairman of the Board and Immediate past Chairman. He was very proud of this accomplishment, as it was quite an achievement for "a small country wholesaler." The company was eventually sold to AmeriSource Company Inc. in 1995, having been in existence for over 100 years.

After living in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for two years, Bill and Carrie settled in Boise, ID in 1998 to be closer to and help with the grandchildren. Despite living in Idaho, Bill always remained a proud Montanan and spent as much time as possible at his cabin at Moose Lake, south of Philipsburg, where he enjoyed time and laughter with his Moose Lake family and friends.

Bill lived his life with a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of others. He was a generous man who always put his entire family first. In his last years he worked tirelessly to take care of his wife, Carrie, who has been battling Dementia and Diabetes. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will continue to live on in the memories of those whose lives he touched. His kindness, generosity, and love will not be forgotten.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Harriette, brother, Renny, and son, Alan Guanell.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carrie; sons: David (Michelle) Guanell and Eric (Cindy) Guanell, along with daughters: Linda (Mike) Marboe, Janie (Doug) Budell, and Julie Williams (Ed Waters). He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren: Dustin Rowland, Hailey Poyser (Aaron Levy), Nikkel Holmes (Carl), Orrin Guanell, Greg Guanell (Lauren), Kyle Guanell, Dylan Williams (Bre), Gavin Guanell, Quincy Budell, Marcus Williams, Will Budell (Sidney Hibbs), Bridger Marboe, and Kannon Marboe; and three great-grandchildren: Riley Holmes, Olivia Holmes, and Sawyer Williams, all of whom he loved dearly.

A cremation has taken place, and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"Thank you Lord for all of the wonderful happenings in my life." - WHG