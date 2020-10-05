William Gene Kornec, 89

May 24, 1931-Oct. 3, 2020
William Gene Kornec passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Butte. He was born in Wallace, Idaho, on Sunday, May 24, 1931, to Simon and Margaret Eula (O’Connor) Kornec.
He was raised in Lincoln, Montana, but spent most of his adult life in Butte. He married Marylou Jones in East Helena on June 3, 1950, when they were both teenagers and they traveled through life together for 70 years. He is survived by his wife, Marylou; three children; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Bill was a hard-working man and said he loved work. He did anything and everything to see that his family had what they needed. He built two houses on Quincy Street and lived in the last one for the rest of his life. He worked as a contract miner when he was very young and then as a shift boss in the Butte mines. He operated heavy equipment in the Berkeley Pit for many years. He owned and operated Ponderosa Ready Mix Concrete in Lincoln, MT, and had an interest in Continental Concrete in Butte.
One of his greatest joys that he looked forward to every year was his winter vacation with friends, relative and their buddies at the Galena Gulch hunting camp. This annual gathering meant so much to him. He was a lifelong member of the Upper Blackfoot Valley Historical Society of Lincoln, Montana, and a 40+ year member of the Runeberg Lodge.
He is preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
As per his request, there will be no services and he asked that donations be made to an animal shelter in Butte, Anaconda, Dillon or Whitehall or to a charity of their choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.