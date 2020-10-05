William Gene Kornec, 89

May 24, 1931-Oct. 3, 2020

William Gene Kornec passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Butte. He was born in Wallace, Idaho, on Sunday, May 24, 1931, to Simon and Margaret Eula (O’Connor) Kornec.

He was raised in Lincoln, Montana, but spent most of his adult life in Butte. He married Marylou Jones in East Helena on June 3, 1950, when they were both teenagers and they traveled through life together for 70 years. He is survived by his wife, Marylou; three children; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Bill was a hard-working man and said he loved work. He did anything and everything to see that his family had what they needed. He built two houses on Quincy Street and lived in the last one for the rest of his life. He worked as a contract miner when he was very young and then as a shift boss in the Butte mines. He operated heavy equipment in the Berkeley Pit for many years. He owned and operated Ponderosa Ready Mix Concrete in Lincoln, MT, and had an interest in Continental Concrete in Butte.