William (Billy) Nordholm

June 8, 1979 - July 1, 2023

William (Billy) Nordholm passed away on July 1, 2023 as a result of an ATV accident. He was 44.

Billy was born June 8, 1979 in Butte, MT to Theresa Nordholm and Bill Nordholm of Anaconda.

Billy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hiking. At the time of his death, he worked as a foreman for Pioneer Cement in Butte MT.

He is survived by his parents (Bill and Theresa); son, Miles Nordholm of Helena; sister, Sheri (Fred) Richards of Massachusetts; nephew, Devon Kellner of Anaconda; niece, Madison Richards of Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up in his son's name (Miles) at Glacier Bank.

Please visit www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com to read Billy's full obituary or to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Billy.

