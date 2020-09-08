William 'Bill' Sylvio LaCombe, 65

Bill took great pride in everything he did. He loved his family and friends above all and would do anything for them. He was always there to be a support system not just for his wife and children, but also as a father figure and mentor to his nieces and nephews. Whether that was pushing them to finish college, attending sporting events, making sure they had happy burger money or simply giving advice. For example, telling his niece he could build a set of stairs outside of her bedroom window so she could sneak out easier or telling his nephew he was good enough to make the big leagues and making sure his sister, Patty, always had Pepsi and donuts. His favorite past times were reading, hunting, fishing, playing pinochle with family and adding items into the shopping carts of friends and family when they weren’t looking. He enjoyed painting nature scenes and just going for a drive, where he would ask others in the car, “who sings this song” for every song that played. His biggest joys in life were his grandchildren and asking them, “did I ever tell you about the time” before launching into an exaggerated story. Teaching them to fish, paint, that an honest day’s work deserves an honest day’s pay, a hand shake was enough to seal the deal and your word is your bond. He never told a joke that he didn’t think was funny, even if he was the only one who got it. He was great at giving out affectionate nicknames when there were more than two family members with the same name, even if that person was just married into the family. Bill was also generous to those he did not know. Learning of local families that could not afford to buy food and gifts for Thanksgiving and Christmas, he would go purchase items and anonymously donate it to those families in need. Furthermore, he would support local children’s sports teams with donations or sponsorships and often buy whatever the kids were selling to raise money for school.