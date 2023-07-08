William "Bill" Matthew Holter

BUTTE/MISSOULA - Bill Holter passed away on July 4, 2023, after three-and-a-half years of battling

cancer courageously.

Bill was born on June 3, 1959, to Tom and Barbara (Flanick) Holter. He was born in McQueen and attended Holy Savior School through third grade. After moving out of McQueen, he attended South Central Catholic School, and he was a proud member of the Butte Central High School Class of 1977. He always said the Butte Central Class of 77 was the best. He then went onto the University of Montana and graduated in 1982. He was a Griz fan from the beginning to the end.

Bill was always a Maroon at heart and enjoyed following its athletics long after his playing days were behind him. He was a great athlete and excelled in football, wrestling, and track. He also was a die-hard Griz fan throughout his life. Bill stayed active in the sports scene and was a high school football official for 28 years. He also volunteered his time to help officiate state track meets.

In typical Butte fashion, Bill made many lifelong friends dating back to Mc Queen, elementary, high school, and college years and all of the places he visited and lived. He loved to have fun and had some mischief along the way. His friends from that class of Butte Central 77 were amazing, loyal to Bill throughout his lifetime, and were in his corner until the very end.

Bill loved to travel, seek out adventures, worked many jobs and traveled to many places. He lived in numerous places, including Phoenix, Wyoming, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Stockton, Denver, Hawaii, and Seattle. "Seattle was a city I loved dearly."

Afterwards, Bill relocated numerous times back and forth between Butte and Missoula. He finally set his permanent roots down in Missoula in 2015.

Bill said "I was blessed to meet my cat Jetson in Hollywood Trailer Park in Missoula. Jetson was my best friend and angel for 13 years until she passed on April 14, 2022."

Bill really enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He loved to go to the river to have his morning coffee, to complete 4-to-5-mile daily walks, and to attend mass at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Missoula. He would go there at various times when the church was empty, finding peace in the chapel's solitude. He really loved living near downtown Missoula and all it had to offer.

Bill is survived by his father, Tom; his sister, Vicki (John) Sandford and their three kids: Nick (Jenelle) and their daughter Evy, Brian (Kelly), and Kelly (Zac) Hixson; his brother, Tom (Tracy) and their kids: Angela, Matthew and Ryan; his brother, C.D., and his daughter, Taylor (Anthony), and his two boys, Cade and Kyle.

"My greatest joy in life was being surrounded by a great and loving family from the first day of life on June 3, 1959 at 12:01 p.m. I was always surrounded and loved by my Mom and Dad, Vicki, Tommy and CD, and the greatest Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and both Grandmothers.

Throughout my life, I continued to meet my lifelong friends. You all remained with me from the beginning until the end, until we will all see each other again.”

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; grandparents: Matt and Mary Flanick, William and Ines Holter; aunt, Mary Jean Pelletier; and uncles: Spike Pelletier, Matt Flanick and Jim Winston.

On behalf of Bill and his family we would like to thank Nurse Brigette and the staff at Partners Hospice in Missoula. They provided Bill great comfort and care and we are forever grateful.

There will be services for Bill on July 14, 2023, at St Ann's Church, 2100 Farragut Ave., Butte, MT. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation on behalf of Bill to your favorite animal charity or to Butte Central Catholic High School.