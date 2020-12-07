William “Bill” L. Baker, 90, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away at his home on Nov. 24, 2020. He was born in Butte, MT, and was the youngest child of Adolph Ario and Hazel Mae (Argall) Baker.

Bill was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War in the first Strategic Air Command, Special Weapons Division. He received Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with honors from the University of New Mexico and worked for 30 years in the research and development field, earning recognition in the “Who's Who of Science.”

Bill also contributed his expertise to the family business and owned a travel agency. He was active in church, education, science fairs, wood working, stained glass, gardening, candy making and running his dogs in agility courses. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Carole; three daughters, Kathleen (Dan) Davies, Kristine (Mike) Jaffa, Elizabeth Baker; one son, William H. Baker; seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; one sister, Stella (who joined him in heaven on Nov. 29); and many nieces and nephews.

Staying with Bill's wishes, he was cremated and a private family celebration of life will be held at a future date. Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa is assisting with the arrangements. Barnettfamilyfh.com for online condolences