Wilene Joyce Mullaney, 91

Sept. 19, 1929-Jan. 9, 2021

In the wee hours of Jan. 9, 2021, Walkerville lost one of its best — Wilene Joyce Mullaney. She was an only child born to Caesar and Isabelle Cortese on Sept. 19, 1929, at her home in Walkerville, USA.

She grew up and was educated in Butte, graduating from Butte High in 1947 and later from the School of Beauty Culture in June, 1948, where she earned the hilarious title of “beauty operator.” She met the love of her life, Jim Mullaney, at the Hilltop Bar at the age of 19. One look and “she had to have him.” They were married soon after on Jan. 16, 1949, in the St. Lawrence Church. Their honeymoon was an event they would never forget — attending a Green Bay Packers game. Her loyalty to “Dad” was fierce, and no one else would ever take his place.

Together Jim and Wilene raised four children — John (Mer), James (Butch), Gary and Shari in a house smaller than most of our living rooms. That house was the epitome of Walkerville tough and served as her home until the end of her days.

She and Jim made so many memories, exploring all the local hot springs, camping, fishing, and hunting secret mushroom rings — always with grandkids in tow. She so enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri, with travel companions Justin and Katherine Millay.