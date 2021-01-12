Wilene Joyce Mullaney, 91

Sept. 19, 1929-Jan. 9, 2021
In the wee hours of Jan. 9, 2021, Walkerville lost one of its best — Wilene Joyce Mullaney. She was an only child born to Caesar and Isabelle Cortese on Sept. 19, 1929, at her home in Walkerville, USA.
She grew up and was educated in Butte, graduating from Butte High in 1947 and later from the School of Beauty Culture in June, 1948, where she earned the hilarious title of “beauty operator.” She met the love of her life, Jim Mullaney, at the Hilltop Bar at the age of 19. One look and “she had to have him.” They were married soon after on Jan. 16, 1949, in the St. Lawrence Church. Their honeymoon was an event they would never forget — attending a Green Bay Packers game. Her loyalty to “Dad” was fierce, and no one else would ever take his place.
Together Jim and Wilene raised four children — John (Mer), James (Butch), Gary and Shari in a house smaller than most of our living rooms. That house was the epitome of Walkerville tough and served as her home until the end of her days.
She and Jim made so many memories, exploring all the local hot springs, camping, fishing, and hunting secret mushroom rings — always with grandkids in tow. She so enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri, with travel companions Justin and Katherine Millay.
Wilene's career started at the Sherman School, where she showed everyone what a real cook is. Later, she served as a map developer for the Montana Power Company, and she with her buddy, Dori Bolton, managed the crazy customers at the Walkerville Liquor store, watching soaps and passing out booze to all their favorite patrons. But at the end of the day, her most important role, and the one for which she will always be remembered, is Gram. Everyone in Butte knew her by that name. Blood or not, Gram made you feel like you were one of her own.
She is survived by her sons, Mer and Gary Mullaney (Lana); her son-in-law, Ken Johnson (Laurie); and daughter-in-law, Pam Mullaney. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren, Jody; Jamey (Courtney); Josh (Trista); Jori Schrapps (Mike); Kelsi Skinner (Mike), Kenna Matosich (Brandt); Whitney and Colton Johnson; and Levin Mullaney. Her love was equally as deep for her 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She always said, “I don't know what I'd do without my grandkids”. She was always ready for a kiss, hug and a “love ya a million bucks.” She and Papa didn't have much, but everything they had they would give to their grandkids in an instant.
Besides her grandchildren, her greatest loves were garlic, cheese, pull tabs, red beer, poker machines, steamed shrimp, lipstick and fingernail polish. Nothing got in the way of her hair appointments, and everything needed more salt. She had a twinkle in her eye and a fire in her soul that will go down in the history books, and her perfectly manicured crooked middle finger will forever be a thing of legend. She was a true Walkerville icon who will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Wilene was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Butch; daughter, Shari; and grandson, John.
Gram, you will be with us in death as you were in life — fiercely loved and forever admired. We were all so very fortunate to have had the opportunity to love you and be loved by you. Spread that contagious smile and Walkerville attitude of yours around Heaven while you rest in peace. Give Heaven some Hell! Love, Your Family.
Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m., with graveside services to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family would like to recognize and give special thanks to Big Sky Assisted Living, Senior Solution Hospice and Megan Reid for attending to Gram's care and to Don and Amy Horne and the neighbors on Toboggan Ave. for watching out for her and keeping her safe.
