Wayne Metz, 63
Wayne Metz

Sept. 11, 1957-Jan. 8, 2021

Wayne Louis Metz, 63, died Jan. 8, 2021. He was born on Sept. 11, 1957 in Seattle, WA to Lyle and Sharon (Pene) Metz. 

Wayne was a talented musician and song writer. He was known in Butte for the willow sticks and canes he carved, many of which he gave away to those in need.

Wayne is survived by his parents; sisters Laurie Cleavinger (John) of Leavenworth, KS; and his brother, Glenn Metz (Sue) of Coeur d Alene, ID. Wayne also had two sons, Chad and Justin with 5 grandchildren. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Private services were held for the family.

