Wayne McCracken, 91

1929-2020

He was born in 1929 and raised in Butte. Wayne was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Leona May McCracken (age 82), of 63 years; and one of his four sons, Leo Joe McCracken (age 67). Wayne leaves behind his three other sons, Allen Wayne McCracken and his wife, Harriet of Denver, Colorado, Earl Kent McCracken and his wife, Beverly of Dayton, Nevada, and Kurt James McCracken of Richland, Washington. Wayne has six grandchildren, (Mike, Brenda, Kevin, Joseph, Keith, and Kamillia); and three great-grandchildren.

Wayne was always willing to help out his fellow neighbors and coworkers wherever he lived. He passed on his hard work ethic to his children by setting a shining example of helpfulness and ‘can do' attitude. Wayne's hobbies included gunsmithing, knife making, teaching and helping his kids work on cars, and woodworking; he was a regular at many of the gambling establishments around town. In his younger years, he loved to spend time in the great outdoors: hunting, fishing, and 3-wheeling with his family and long time family friends. He also loved to go out dancing at the various night clubs that had live bands in town and the surrounding area. He enjoyed spending time with the “Cave Crew” at McDonald's most mornings for several years, prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns in March.