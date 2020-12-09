Wayne McCracken, 91

1929-2020
Wayne Alton McCracken passed away peacefully early Sunday morning from complications suffered during hip replacement rehabilitation and COVID-19. He was 91 years old.
He was born in 1929 and raised in Butte. Wayne was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Leona May McCracken (age 82), of 63 years; and one of his four sons, Leo Joe McCracken (age 67). Wayne leaves behind his three other sons, Allen Wayne McCracken and his wife, Harriet of Denver, Colorado, Earl Kent McCracken and his wife, Beverly of Dayton, Nevada, and Kurt James McCracken of Richland, Washington. Wayne has six grandchildren, (Mike, Brenda, Kevin, Joseph, Keith, and Kamillia); and three great-grandchildren.
Wayne enjoyed working as a sawyer, a teamster driving delivery trucks early in his career around Butte, then long haul trucking for Safeway. Wayne then worked construction projects around the state of Montana, and finally moving back to Butte in 1970, where he retired after 20-plus years working as a teamster for the Butte-Silver Bow Public Works Department.
Wayne was always willing to help out his fellow neighbors and coworkers wherever he lived. He passed on his hard work ethic to his children by setting a shining example of helpfulness and ‘can do' attitude. Wayne's hobbies included gunsmithing, knife making, teaching and helping his kids work on cars, and woodworking; he was a regular at many of the gambling establishments around town. In his younger years, he loved to spend time in the great outdoors: hunting, fishing, and 3-wheeling with his family and long time family friends. He also loved to go out dancing at the various night clubs that had live bands in town and the surrounding area. He enjoyed spending time with the “Cave Crew” at McDonald's most mornings for several years, prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns in March.
Wayne's family also wishes a very heartfelt thank you and well wishes to Ms. Eileen Davis of Butte for being his dance partner and consummate companion over the past six years. His life was so enriched with you in it. Thank you.
Thank you to those who knew and worked with Wayne throughout the years. His life was also enriched by all of you. He will be remembered fondly by all.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. For people wishing to send their respects, please send donations to Wayne's favorite foundation, the Our Lady of the Rockies Foundation.
Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
