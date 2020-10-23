Wayne Gordon Miller, 70

Aug. 18, 1950-Oct. 19, 2020

Wayne Gordon Miller, age 70, of Anaconda was called home by his Lord and Savior on October 19, 2020; he passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home in Lost Creek. Wayne was born on August 18, 1950 in Twin Falls, ID to Eugene and Clara (Johanson) Miller. He was raised in Perry, OR where his passion for the outdoors began. He spent his youth exploring the hills and mountains of the Grande Ronde River Valley. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1969 after which he served a two-year mission in the state of Arizona for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his bride-to-be, Paula Kristyne Judd. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on July 7, 1972 and together they raised seven children.

Wayne was a hard-working family man who dedicated his life to providing for his family. He spent his career working for Boise Cascade and Yellow Freight. He was an amazing artist, wildlife photographer and avid reader with a gift for memorization, comprehension and retention. He had an impressive command of the scriptures and was able to use this knowledge and gifts to provide spiritual guidance for many. He deeply loved the outdoors and enjoyed photography, singing, horseback riding, hiking, hunting, fishing, and camping with his friends and family. He was a man of high morals, great integrity and was an amazing example of hard work. Wayne will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his soft heart. He will be dearly missed by many.