Wayne Baltezar, 56
Wayne Baltezar, 56

Wayne Baltezar

Wayne Calvin Baltezar, 56, of Butte, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Axelson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be taking place at 2 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 20, at the McQueen Club. Everyone is welcome to attend. To read the full obituary or share a condolence with the family, please go online at: buttefuneralhome.com.

