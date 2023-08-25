HELENA—Wanda Ilene Webb Benton (76) of Helena, Montana, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family and loved ones, on August 19, 2023.

Wanda was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Coleman and Edith Webb. Wanda was the fourth of eight children. Her siblings included Willard Webb, Cheryl Heintz, Myrna Kraftenberg, Carla Jorgenson, Everett Webb, Marcia Stevens and Nancy Webb.

Wanda attended beauty school at the Butte Academy of Beauty in Butte, Montana. After graduating, she worked in a salon in Lewistown, Montana, where she met her husband, Glenn Benton.

Glenn and Wanda were married in Lewistown on February 25, 1971. Not only did she gain a husband, but also three children from Glenn’s previous marriage. Rick Benton, Cindy Thiel and Bryce Benton were added to the growing family, followed by daughter, Kimberly Hooper and son, Miles Benton.

Wanda and Glenn led a nomadic lifestyle in the years to come as Glenn’s occupation in construction took them to numerous locations in Montana and Wyoming.

During this time, Wanda was a stay-at-home mom taking care of the younger children, as well as gardening, baking and crafting. While living in Gillette, Wyoming, she worked outside the home for a time at Fasteners, Inc.

During their time living in Deer Lodge, Wanda and Glenn purchased what became a treasured family cabin in Helmville, Montana. They spent most of their free time remodeling the cabin until it became a beautiful mountain escape where family gathered, memories to last a lifetime were made and children learned the true meaning of family and Christmas.

In 1987 Wanda and Glenn put down roots in Helena to be closer to family and pursue their dreams of owning their own businesses. Wanda owned and operated City Dry Cleaners for many years on the West side of Helena until Glenn’s health made it necessary for her to close the business.

Wanda later worked as a cashier at Walmart, making many lasting friendships along the way. With her own health declining, she fully retired to enjoy spending time with family, gardening and doting on her five grandchildren who were her favorite pastime. She could be found at almost any event the grandkids had, cheering them on and recording their every move.

After Glenn’s passing in 2017, Wanda moved to Hunters Pointe Retirement Community where she made special friends with whom she played cards, crafted, drank wine and sometimes caused a ruckus with the staff and management. The years spent with her close friends at Hunters Pointe were a highlight of her life.

Wanda passed away peacefully after an extended illness. She will be remembered as a true friend, doting grandmother and a feisty soul.

Wanda is survived by her children: Rick Benton of Lewistown, Cindy Thiel of Missoula, Bryce Benton (Debbie) of Helena, Kim Hooper (Troy) of Helena, and Miles Benton (Colleen) of Butte; four grandchildren: Brandon Cerise (Nicole Scott), Shelby Hooper (Katie Fredrick), McKenzie Benton and Chloe Benton, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents: Coleman and Edith Webb; her siblings: Willard Webb, Cheryl Heintz, Myrna Kraftenberg, Marcia Stevens and Nancy Webb; and her husband, Glenn Benton.

A special thanks to St. Peter’s Health Hospice, her nurse Nicole, and social worker Barb who took wonderful care of Wanda during her final days, along with all of the family members who spent countless hours with her making her passing as comfortable as possible. You are all loved!

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday August 31, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Fort Harrison Services Club, 4353 Frederick Dr., Fort Harrison, Montana 59636. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family.