Wade Sherman Smith

January 1, 1928 – May 10, 2023

Wade Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1928, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Frank and Minetta Tokin. As a young child, Wade's parents moved from Missouri to Montana, and he grew up working on his grandfather's farm. The family moved from Mammoth to Pony, eventually settling in Butte, America.

Wade enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and proudly served his country during World War II. During his time in the service, he received both the American Area Ribbon and the WWII Victory Medal.

Upon discharge from the Navy, Wade began his career in Butte as a mailman for the railroad. He eventually moved into the role of mailman for the United States Postal Service until his retirement. For many years, he also worked in the capacity of private pilot, a true lifelong passion for Wade. Following retirement, Wade did not sit still for long and enjoyed driving bus for the children at Butte's Head Start. He made many meaningful and lasting friendships throughout his career.

In 1971 while working for the post office, Wade met the love of his life, Evelyn "Babe" Trudeau. Through this courtship, Wade gained a huge extended family in addition to a loving relationship with Evelyn's three children, Pat, Colleen, and Mike. Wade was a loving and devoted partner, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Ever patriotic, Wade remained proudly and actively involved in numerous Veteran affiliations throughout the years. He was a member of the Pony VFW, served as Commander for the American Legion, and coordinated honor guard services for many funerals. He could be seen out and about in his cowboy boots and hat at any local event, 4-wheeling with his friends, or attending any and all family gatherings. Wade was especially passionate about good food, camping, crosswords, a good parade, and his daily R and R ditch with Babe. He will be missed dearly, but he will be remembered for living a long and fulfilling life.

Wade was preceded in death by his parents (Frank and Minetta Tokin), sister, cousin (Don Heiney), and son-in-law, Bob Lubick.

He is survived by his partner of 52 years (Evelyn Trudeau), and her children: Pat (Karen) Trudeau, Colleen Lubick, and Mike Trudeau. He is also survived by his cousin (Tom Heiney); grandchildren: Raelene (Richard) Wilson, Jennifer (Matt) Rafacz, Amy (Tom) Carlson, Phillip (Wei) Trudeau, Sarah (Zane) Harmon, and Tony (Anna) Lubick; great-grandchildren: Heather, Ethan, Evelyn, Quinn, Maddie, and Marsali; and a very large extended family and numerous special friends.

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held Friday June 23, 2023, at the American Legion in Butte from 1-4PM, with private interment at the Montana Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Please come share a favorite memory of Wade!

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for their kind, compassionate, and professional care of Wade over the last few years. A special thanks goes out to nurses Lisa (Home-based primary care) and Crystal (Visiting Angels).

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Veteran organization of your choosing.

