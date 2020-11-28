Virginia Louise Fitzharris Gaynor, 96

Sept. 26, 1924-Nov. 16, 2020
Virginia Louise Fitzharris Gaynor died peacefully and surrounded by her family at the age of 96, on Nov. 16, 2020. Virginia was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 1924. She and her brother Joseph Edward Fitzharris were the only children of Francis Walter Fitzharris and Ethel Mary O'Leary Fitzharris.
Virginia spent her early years in Twin Bridges and Butte, Montana, and moved to Seattle, Washington in 1945. Virginia met the love of her life, Tom A. Gaynor, Jr., in Seattle. They married in 1950, and had six daughters and a wonderful life together in West Seattle. Virginia and Tom were highly active in Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Virginia designed sets and costumes for local theaters. She loved drawing and painting. Her family was full of fun, vacationing at their cabin in Twin Lakes, Idaho, and the cabin on San Juan Island.
After Tom's death of a heart attack in 1969, Virginia continued running his business for a couple of years, earned an Associate Degree in Accounting, and went to work for the City of Seattle. Despite being the sole support of six young daughters, Virginia always remained one of the most cheerful, friendly, outgoing ladies one could ever hope to meet. She made friends everywhere.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Ellen, Patricia (Mike), Marian (Doug), Theresa (Ralph), Norah (Jim), and Sheila; and by 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle for their compassionate care. A private funeral Mass will be held at our Lady of Guadalupe Church with interment at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mount St. Vincent Foundation. Guestbook and memories at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/virginia-louise-fitzharris-gaynor/5840.
