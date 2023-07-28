Virginia "Ginny" Ann Fischer

July 18, 1952 - July 1, 2023

MANHATTAN - Virginia "Ginny" Ann Fischer was born in Anaconda, MT on July 18, 1952 to Carl and Elizabeth (Carter) Meyer. She joined her older sisters, Carlyn and Linda, and later welcomed her brother, Carter, and sister, Allison. Ginny was raised on their family ranch and potato farm situated between Anaconda and Deer Lodge. Growing up, she enjoyed spending time with her siblings and friends, riding her ponies, reading, listening to records, and singing the alto parts in choir. She was adored by many and was named prom queen of Powell County High School in 1970.

Following high school graduation, Ginny attended MSU, where she met Michael "Mike" Fischer. She and Mike married on August 11, 1973, and they settled in Manhattan while she completed her bachelor's degree in education. In 1974, Ginny began teaching English at Manhattan Public Schools alongside Mike. They built a beautiful home together and in November of 1986, they welcomed their son, Bryce, followed by their daughter, Tazlyn, in 1989. Ginny formally impacted the lives of students for twenty-nine years and was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2003. She remained connected to many of her students throughout her lifetime. Shortly after retiring from teaching, Ginny worked as a part-time librarian at the Manhattan Public Library. This allowed her to remain immersed in literature and present at the school, the latter of which facilitated her operatic singing voice continuing to be heard throughout the hallways.

Ginny was a devoted wife, mother, and "Gigi" to her three grandchildren and her generous, gracious soul was a pure reflection of God's love. She was an uplifting, encouraging presence to all who were blessed to know her and possessed an intrinsic sparkle capable of brightening anyone's day. Ginny had an astoundingly clever, perfectly-timed sense of humor that could catch even those who knew her off-guard in delightfully hilarious ways. She enjoyed camping, annual "sibling trips," visiting her children and their families, and curating special gifts for others via baking, writing letters, crocheting, and quilting. She was a regular attendee of the Manhattan Presbyterian Church, and her immersion within this community deepened her walk with the Lord.

On July 1, 2023, at the age of 70, Ginny passed away in her home with her husband, children, son-in-law, and-daughter-in-law present. She fought a courageous, dignified battle against lymphoma and pancreatic cancers for more than two-and-a-half years. The cherished memories she left are abundant and steeped in her joyful spirit.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Mike (and cat, Pearl); son, Bryce (Kara) and grandchildren: Charlotte, Jake, and Camden Fischer of NM; daughter, Tazlyn (Garrett) Gue of WA; sister, Carlyn (Tom) Saunders of Butte; sister, Linda (Danny) Ivankovich of Anaconda; brother, Carter (Mary) Meyer of Trout Creek; and sister, Allison (Jay) Streeter of Ryegate. She is also survived by nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.

Welcoming her to heaven were her parents, "Carp-i/Barp-i" and Carl Meyer; great nephew, Caden Carter Meyer; and many four-legged friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 12 at Meadowview Cemetery at 10:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at the Manhattan Public School Gymnasium.

Donations may be made to the Manhattan Presbyterian Church.