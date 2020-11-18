 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valerie (Vicki) Garrison Dinsmore, 75
0 comments

Valerie (Vicki) Garrison Dinsmore, 75

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vicki Dinsmore

April 28, 1945-Nov. 3, 2020

Valerie (Vicki) Garrison Dinsmore passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Carlsbad, California, after a long illness. She was born to George and Jerry (Wathen) Garrison on April 28, 1945, in Butte, MT. She graduated from Butte High and attended MT Tech. She married John Dinsmore, and from this union they had four children. They later divorced. Vicki worked in Anchorage, Alaska, Bozeman and retired from city government in Carlsbad. She enjoyed playing board games, cards, bingo and drives along the coast. She was loved by all who knew her, always had a smile and will be greatly missed.

Vicki is survived by children, Wendy Dinsmore, Shelly (Enos) Howell, Bryon (Jeny) Dinsmore, Travis Dinsmore (Siri Johansen). Grandchildren, Blake and Kevin Howell; Christina, John, Taylor, Noah, Matthew, Isaiah and Abigail Dinsmore; Silas Dinsmore-Johansen. Sisters, Sandra (Don) Hampa, Elaine (Greg) Wolstein; brother, Dale (Delilah) Garrison; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Vicki was preceded in death by her soul-mate, Alvey Funaki; parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles and cousins.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be made to a donors choice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News