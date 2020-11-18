Valerie (Vicki) Garrison Dinsmore, 75

April 28, 1945-Nov. 3, 2020

Valerie (Vicki) Garrison Dinsmore passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Carlsbad, California, after a long illness. She was born to George and Jerry (Wathen) Garrison on April 28, 1945, in Butte, MT. She graduated from Butte High and attended MT Tech. She married John Dinsmore, and from this union they had four children. They later divorced. Vicki worked in Anchorage, Alaska, Bozeman and retired from city government in Carlsbad. She enjoyed playing board games, cards, bingo and drives along the coast. She was loved by all who knew her, always had a smile and will be greatly missed.