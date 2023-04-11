December 10, 1946 - April 6, 2023

Trudy Tomazich, a loving and devoted sister, daughter and friend passed away on April 6, 2023 at The Springs Assisted Living with her brother, Steve, by her side.

Trudy was born on December 10, 1946 in Butte to Rudy and Dulcie Tomazich. She gained her brother, Steve in August of 1948. They were a close-knit, baseball loving family. In her early years, she attended St. Lawrence Grade School and Girls Central. She went on to Montana Tech for two years and then received her teaching degree through the University of Montana Western, but never did have the opportunity to teach.

In her working years, Trudy worked a variety of places in different roles. The majority of those years were spent working in various positions with Safeway and in the claims department with the Montana Power Company.

Trudy was a devoted caregiver to all of her family. She, along with her brother, first cared for their mother through the terrible illness of Alzheimer's and were able to keep her home through it all. They provided attentive and compassionate care for her until her death in 1991. Years later, Trudy and Steve again became caregivers for their dad when he became sick with cancer. They cared for him until he passed away in 2000.

After losing their parents, Trudy and Steve found a love for travel. Starting in 2000, until just last year, they traveled to 30 states. Some of their favorite trips included Washington D.C., Chicago and New York. They were always planning the next big trip, which usually had a baseball team event around it.

Trudy is survived by her brother, Steve.

Cremation has taken place and burial will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butte Food Bank or charity of the donor's choice.