Toni McOmber, 65

Nov. 9, 1954-Oct. 20, 2020

Toni Lee McOmber, 65, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 due to natural causes. She was born Nov. 9, 1954 in Butte, Montana to Forrest and Mary McOmber. After graduating high school, Toni served three years in the United States Army, worked as a park ranger at Glacier National Park, and traveled the world. She eventually began school at University of Montana where she studied philosophy and horticulture. Throughout most of her life, Toni practiced Tibetan Buddhism and followed the Dalai Lama's teachings of kindness and compassion. Toni had a passion for social justice and much of her career was spent as a welfare advocate in Montana and Washington. She also loved interior design, antiques, and traveling to Hawaii to visit her favorite island, Maui, where she loved to snorkel and view all the sea creatures she could.