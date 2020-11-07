Tom Dewing, 67

May 22, 1953-Oct. 31, 2020

Tom's long battle with COPD ended on Halloween, October 31, 2020.

Tom was born in Anaconda, MT on May 22, 1953 to Thomas D. Dewing and Alice A. (Boehler) Dewing. He was a much-loved addition to the family. As a kid growing up in Anaconda there were endless adventures and friendships. He had lots of stories to tell about playing in the pits, floating in the creek, climbing in the hills. He always had a great sense of humor that only improved with age.

Tom met the love of his life while bartending at the Park Café, Laura Lewis. They were happily married June 4, 1977. They welcomed son Thomas Rex and daughter Selby Jean to complete their family. Many great memories of time spent at Echo Lake, Georgetown Lake, Crystal Park, rides in the Big Hole with family and friends. Fishing was often on the list.

Tom was a hard worker and tried several careers before he found his calling on the railroad. He loved being a locomotive engineer and his “drive” through Durant Canyon. He also loved his railroad friends.

Throughout his life he was a friend to many, with an open heart and without judgment.