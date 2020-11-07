Tom Dewing, 67

May 22, 1953-Oct. 31, 2020
Tom's long battle with COPD ended on Halloween, October 31, 2020.
Tom was born in Anaconda, MT on May 22, 1953 to Thomas D. Dewing and Alice A. (Boehler) Dewing. He was a much-loved addition to the family. As a kid growing up in Anaconda there were endless adventures and friendships. He had lots of stories to tell about playing in the pits, floating in the creek, climbing in the hills. He always had a great sense of humor that only improved with age.
Tom met the love of his life while bartending at the Park Café, Laura Lewis. They were happily married June 4, 1977. They welcomed son Thomas Rex and daughter Selby Jean to complete their family. Many great memories of time spent at Echo Lake, Georgetown Lake, Crystal Park, rides in the Big Hole with family and friends. Fishing was often on the list.
Tom was a hard worker and tried several careers before he found his calling on the railroad. He loved being a locomotive engineer and his “drive” through Durant Canyon. He also loved his railroad friends.
Throughout his life he was a friend to many, with an open heart and without judgment.
A stoic harbor of generosity, and hard work, known to give the shirt off his back to someone he had just met if he thought they needed it. His work ethic, kindness and generosity merited 28 years on the railroad, and 20 years of sobriety. He liberally shared his sobriety, opening and holding the door for others to do the same while sheltered by his wisdom, patience and resilience.
Sorely missed by many, may we all live to exemplify his kindness and fortitude, and failing that, at least do our best one day at a time.
We can rest easy knowing his suffering has ended, and he is reunited with his wife Laura.
Much appreciated are the many friendships, and the comfort given by Hospice through his final struggle.
Survived by his mother, Alice Dewing; son, Thomas; daughter, Selby; granddaughter, Lauramarlene Imani; sister, Debi Taylor; nephews, Lance Taylor his son Logan, Chad Taylor and his family Libby, Wiley and Quin and extended family, father in law, Rex Lewis; sister in law, Leah (Frank) Moreni; brother in law, Mike Lewis; nephew, Jess Dailey, Jessica & Haggin, nephew Rex Lewis, Cara & Delaney, Niece Ariel, nephews Ryan & Ryley.
He is also survived by many special friends and cousins and enjoyed keeping in touch on social media.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Laura; father, Thomas D. Dewing; grandmother, Dorothy (Astle) Dewing; grandparents, Henry and Emilie (Lankeit) Boehler; aunt, Bernice; uncles, Howard Boehler, Carl Boehler, Fred Dewing and James Dewing.
A celebration of life will be held on June 4, 2021 at the Washoe Park Pavilion at 5 p.m.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Tom. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Tom and his family.
