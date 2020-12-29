Tom Davis, 75

May 19, 1945-Dec. 26, 2020

In the wee hours of Dec. 26, the gates of heaven opened, and the Choir of Angels gained a little bit of Rock and Roll.

Tom Davis was born and raised in Scotland. He started out as a baker's apprentice in Balloch, Scotland, at the age of 17. He made his way to America, thanks to his sponsorship of his sister, Ann. This was a dream come true of Tom, coming to the greatest country in the world.

In his early years, Tom was an avid soccer player and musician. Once established in the states, Tom formed his group “Little John and the Monks.” They toured with Van Morrison, opened for Sonny and Cher, and the Mammas and the Papas, at the Oregon State Fair.

Tom's career, outside of music, consisted of jobs in the safety field, working as a safety director for several large companies. In 2008, one of Tom's childhood dreams of living in the “Wild West” came true when he and his wife, Lynda, purchased the “Wise River Club” and put down roots in the community. At any given time, one could walk into the “Club” and find Tom entertaining, be it a song or a story.