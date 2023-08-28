May 27, 1932—July 29, 2023

BEAVERTON—At 91 years of age, Todd William Gardner passed away from heart failure on July 29, 2023 and went to be with the Lord. He was born May 27, 1932 at Mary’s Help Hospital in San Francisco, California to Eva June (Eaton), School Teacher, and Charles William Gardner, Merchant Marine Steward.

Todd was no stranger to hard work and had countless stories of his life experiences. He moved to San Leandro and finished high school while selling Watkins products door to door on evenings and weekends. He worked for Del Monte Cannery and later their Prune Factory in Oakland while attending evening Naval Reserve classes. Todd was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict and served as a Boiler Tender on the USS Alstede AF-48 and the USS Luzon ARG-2. He was discharged on Christmas Eve of 1952.

When 20 years old, he attended the Laney Trade School for training in Sheet Metal while working night shifts for the Continental Can Company in Oakland for one year. Todd then entered a four year apprenticeship at the Alameda Naval Air Station as an Airframes General Mechanic. He stayed there 15 years working on aircraft carrier based fighters and bombers as a Hydraulic and Rigging Mechanic. At the same time, he stayed in the Naval Reserve performing weekend drills and trained annually with the Naval Air Transport Squadron VR-874 as an Orderly and Flight Engineer.

He was most fond of these years, and often told stories of his adventures around the world. During this time, he met and married Revis Nixon and had three children, Jim, Mike and Sheri. Todd fell in love with Montana while visiting family in Butte. He earned a securities license in 1969 and moved there to sell mutual funds. Shortly after, he changed jobs to become a licensed multiple-line Insurance Agent for State Farm Insurance Company with an office in Anaconda that served clients there, Deer Lodge and Phillipsburg.

In 1983 he transferred to a Butte office location until his retirement in 2002. Todd was a long time member of the Kiwanis Club and some of his hobbies included playing his accordion, enjoying his dogs, walking the town’s nature paths and he especially loved target shooting. Todd and Revis were happily married for 55 years, until her passing in 2013.

He is survived by sons, Jim Gardner and Mike Gardner; daughter, Sheri Williams; grandchildren: Kelly Gardner, Blake and Gabrielle Williams, Veronica Gonzales; and great- great- grandsons, Braden Straub and Kacen Ernst. Todd will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He spent the last few years out of state with his children, but always considered Montana to be his home. Condolences and shared memories can be sent to Todd’s home church, Gateway Christian Fellowship Church, 300 E 4th Street, Anaconda.