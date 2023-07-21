Timothy "Tim" Edward MacMillan

September 5, 1958 - July 18, 2023

Tim MacMillan died peacefully at home on July 18th surrounded by his family and close friends following a long battle with cancer.

Tim was born in Butte on September 5, 1958, the oldest child of Bob and Alice MacMillan. Tim "Koogs" graduated from Butte High School in 1976, and from that date forward, life was fun, and the world was his playground.

Following high school, Tim started working for Safeway and was then employed by Albertsons. He eventually worked with his childhood friend, Bobby Koprivica, at Bob and Joes selling beer and wine. Tim worked for several years at the Met Tavern serving his many friends always willing to offer some off-color humor, wit, and one-liners. Tim also worked for various construction companies eventually working for UPS, FedEx and Whit Smith Contracting at the time of his death.

Timmy lived his life for the moment, always loving a good time, a Super Bowl, or a Caribbean cruise with his friends. Tim loved his Butte Sponsors softball family, traveling to tournaments and being the life of the party and making new friends wherever he went.

Tim also enjoyed his snowmobile, skiing, and boating trips with his pals Marty, Shawn, Danny, Duane and Big Murph in his younger days. Tim loved golfing with his Saturday golf crew at the Country Club, enjoying rounds with his closest friends Merf, Pete, and Whip, and playing in the "Coke" with his brother, Jimmy.

Tim married Jackie on February 10, 2012, and were married for 5 years until their divorce in 2017. Tim and Jackie remained close and remarried April 21, 2023.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Alice MacMillan; uncle, Don MacMillan; grandmother, Margaret (Nana) MacMillan; and great-uncle and great-aunt, Lewis and Lois Snow.

Tim is survived by his wife, Jackie; sister, Margie; brother, Jim (Cori); brother, John; sister, Lynn (Pat); and his fur kids, Gracie and Sammie. Tim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his closest friends, Terri Holder, Jim Merrifield, Joe Quilici, Shawn Hunter, Todd Edwards, and many others.

Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26th, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut Ave. Visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to the Butte Athletic Council at P.O. Box 3163, Butte, MT 59701.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Tim.