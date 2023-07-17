April 21, 1947—July 12, 2023

Timothy “Tim” John Casey, Ph.D, was born in Anaconda on April 21, 1947, to Dennis and Josephine (Weiss) Casey. He passed away July 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was raised in the house attached to Weiss Grocery and grew up the son of a grocer and a mechanic. At a young age he learned how to stock shelves, mop floors, change oil, and rotate tires. He understood the beauty of working with the people he loved and who loved him. He always said he learned more about psychology working alongside his parents in Goosetown than he ever did in college or graduate school.

Tim attended Catholic school his entire life. He is a proud graduate of Anaconda Central (‘65). He earned a bachelor’s degree at St. John’s University (‘69) where he played football, became a team captain, and was a member of the Johnnies 1965 National Championship team. Tim played under the legendary coach, John Gagliardi. Then he continued his education at the University of Notre Dame, earning a Ph.D in Clinical Psychology (‘73). While at Notre Dame, he was a member of ROTC and was commissioned into the United States Army Reserve. He was a member of the Montana Psychological Association and a Diplomat of the American Board of Professional Psychologists. Dr. Casey served southwest Montana as a clinical psychologist since 1973. He had a robust private practice that included consultation at the Anaconda Job Corps, Discovery House, Head Start, and the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs and Galen. His intellect, passion for his community, and work ethic led him to support countless patients and families as they faced mental illness and challenges in their personal and professional lives.

Tim met Geraldine O’Reilly while at Saint John’s. He always said the best decisions he ever made were to ask her out on a date and later to be his wife. Tim and Geri were married in her home parish in Goodhue, MN, on August 7, 1971. Upon graduating from Notre Dame, they returned to Anaconda and settled into raising their five kids.

Dad loved to be in motion. He loved cars, driving them, and working on them. He even talked about them like they were members of the family. He loved planes and was a private pilot. He loved riding his BMW K75 motorcycle. He was an avid runner and ran many road races, everything from 5K’s to marathons. He loved being at the cabin, first at Southern Cross and then on Fire Lane. He never tired of the view of Georgetown Lake. He loved skiing at Discovery and water skiing at Georgetown. He wasn’t afraid to try new and arguably dangerous things. He celebrated his 70th birthday by jumping out of an airplane. Dad passed on his love and energy to his five kids and twelve grandchildren. We all find a great deal of joy and peace in being outside together in, what Dad always called, “God’s Country.”

Dad also loved being at the table eating Mom’s food with his family- especially his grandkids. He loved a good joke, a funny story, a cup of coffee or tea, and the occasional beer or Irish coffee. He and Mom made sitting around the table sharing a meal or dessert one of the best parts of being a Casey.

Dad was a man of deep faith. He found comfort and structure in the rhythms and rituals of the Catholic Church. He had an active prayer life and attended Mass and received sacraments his entire life. Professionally, he also served as a consultant to the Diocese of Helena, which was one of the many highlights of his career.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Dennis; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Mary O’Reilly; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hilan; and brothers-in- law: Dan, Chuck, and Bernard O’Reilly and Don Ferber. He was also preceded in death by his aunts and uncles: Jack and Margaret Weiss, Raymond Weiss, Mayme and Bill Walsh, Eve and Sam Halliwell, and Jack and Betty Casey.

He is survived by his wife, Geri; and their children and spouses: Dennis (Sue), Mary (Brian), Mayme (Justin), Katie (Tommy) and Joe (Megan). He is survived by his grandchildren: Nolan and Sawyer Casey of Butte, Casey, Matthew and Lizzie Rah of Billings, Freddie Petrich of Monticello, MN, Benny, Lucas and Ellie Macias of Boerne, TX, and Josephine, Cian and Nita Casey of Anaconda. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Roger and Elaine Hilan, Meg Ferber, Patrice O’Reilly, Paul and Cathy O’Reilly, Roger and Karen O’Reilly, Dave and Mary Jo O’Reilly, and Steve and Bev O’Reilly. He is survived by cousins Casey, Tim, Kelly, and Claire Nice of California, Beth Halliwell of Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We sincerely thank our family and friends for their love and support of Tim. Special thanks to Anaconda Pintler Hospice, Riverstone Hospice in Billings, Billings Clinic, and Drs. Goulet and Hazin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Anaconda Discovery House, Project Care of Anaconda, Gifts With a Lift at Warm Springs, or a charity of your choice.

A vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania St. in Anaconda, with a social hour to follow in the Hunthausen Center at the church until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Holy Family Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda. A luncheon will follow back at the church in the Hunthausen Center.

