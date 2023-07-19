Timothy J. Shea

April 26, 1934 - July 14, 2023

BUTTE - Timothy J. Shea passed away Friday evening, July 14, 2023, at his home in Butte surrounded by his family. He was born in Butte, Thursday, April 26, 1934, to Timothy and Ann (Hanley) Shea. He attended St. Mary's School but due to the untimely death of his father had to quit school at the age of 14 to work to support the family. He did, however, receive his high school diploma with Butte Central's class of 1977.

He married the love of his life, Gail E. Smith in St. Joseph Catholic Church on June 5, 1954, and together they made their home in Butte and raised four children. Gail passed away October 10, 2018.

Tim worked for the Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Railroad, beginning in 1953 then as head cook at Truzzulino's until their closure. He then worked at Stauffer Chemical, finally retiring in 1996. He and Gail loved to travel and saw much of America, several national parks, Hawaii, Europe, and Canada but was always glad to come home to Butte. He saw a lot of great athletes live, been to an NBA final in Salt Lake City and several NFL games in San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota, and Dallas. He was a true sports fanatic and an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Notre Dame, Green Bay, and the Utah Jazz, but was equally enthusiastic about Butte High and Butte Central sports. He served as a little league coach, worked countless track meets, was past president of the Butte Athletic Club and had the honor to travel and film Jon Mac's 1977 champion football team.

Besides his wife Gail, Tim is preceded in death by his father, Timothy J. Shea, Ann Shea O'Neill and Bernie O'Neill, grandson, Matthew M. Shea and his sister, Ann Marie Sheehan.

He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law: Tim and Janet Shea of Butte, Gary Shea of Butte, daughters and son-in-law: Cathy and Chris Murphy of Browns Gulch and Teri and Dan Roche of Georgetown Lake; grandchildren include: Tim III and Michelle Shea, Nick Shea, Stacey and Jake Petersen, Melissa Murphy, Dan Murphy and Stacy Allen, Justin and Jessie Brown, Kristen and Tom Schafer, great-grandchildren: Mallory Shea, Willy Shea, Timmy Shea IV, Taylor Shea, Randi Hendrickson, Leighton Carpenter, Cooper Petersen, Zyler Petersen, Landon Murphy, McKinsey Allen, Charlie Murphy, Addie Brown, Tanner Brown, Dylan Brown, Wiley Schafer, Jayna Schafer, Jarren Schafer and great-great grandchild, Wyatt Hendrickson. Also surviving are his sisters: Peggy Moore and Judy Billteen and brother-in-law, Bob Smith.

Cremation has taken place. The family of Tim Shea will receive friends Thursday morning, July 27th beginning at 10 o'clock in St. Ann Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 o'clock and entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Tim may be made to the Butte Community Food Bank and Highlands Hospice.