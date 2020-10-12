Timothy Allen Gardiner Sr., 62

May 27, 1958-Oct. 4, 2020

Mr. Timothy Allen Gardiner, Sr. passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Billings, MT. He was born May 27, 1958, in Butte, to Delmer and Kathryn Gardiner.

Tim attended Butte High School before enlisting in the United States Army.

It was during his enlistment that he developed his skill as a mechanic.

On August 6, 1989, Tim married Teresa Anne Blevens. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2012.

An avid outdoorsman, Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing. When not enjoying being in the great outdoors, Tim enjoyed playing in pool leagues with his late brother, David, and playing in dart leagues with his daughter, Megan, and son, Timothy Jr.

In addition to his wife, Teresa, Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Estelle and Joe Sanders, Andrew and Catherine Krall, and George Gardiner; parents, Delmer and Kathryn Gardiner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Bonnie Blevens; his brothers, George and David Gardiner; his step-son, Brian Mallo; his granddaughter, Bridget Mallo; and his brother-in-law, Marcus Redfern.