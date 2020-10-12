Timothy Allen Gardiner Sr., 62

May 27, 1958-Oct. 4, 2020
Mr. Timothy Allen Gardiner, Sr. passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Billings, MT. He was born May 27, 1958, in Butte, to Delmer and Kathryn Gardiner.
Tim attended Butte High School before enlisting in the United States Army.
It was during his enlistment that he developed his skill as a mechanic.
On August 6, 1989, Tim married Teresa Anne Blevens. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2012.
An avid outdoorsman, Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing. When not enjoying being in the great outdoors, Tim enjoyed playing in pool leagues with his late brother, David, and playing in dart leagues with his daughter, Megan, and son, Timothy Jr.
In addition to his wife, Teresa, Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Estelle and Joe Sanders, Andrew and Catherine Krall, and George Gardiner; parents, Delmer and Kathryn Gardiner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Bonnie Blevens; his brothers, George and David Gardiner; his step-son, Brian Mallo; his granddaughter, Bridget Mallo; and his brother-in-law, Marcus Redfern.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Allen Gardiner, Jr. (McCayla Allen), and Matthew Gardiner of Butte, and Tyler Gardiner (Kaitlynn Herndon) of Billings; daughters, Elizabeth Gardiner of Butte, and Megan Gardiner (Dave Hurlbert) of Bozeman; step-son and step-daughter, Chris Mallo and Heather Mallo; sisters, Cathy Redfern and Cheryl (Don) Zemljak, both of Butte; grandchildren, Joshua Paul, Nathen Mallo, Brandon and Emma Gardiner, and Andrew and Braden Mallo, all of Butte, Kinsley and Kevin Kowitz, and Isabelle Gardiner, of Bozeman, and Tanner Emilliona Mallo and Fernando and Astian Mejia of Reno, Nevada, and Asher, who is due to arrive soon. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral Services will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Entombment of ashes and Military Honors will take place at 2 p.m. at the Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena, Montana. Tim’s life celebration will continue with a time to share memories at a pot-luck reception to be held at the McQueen Athletic Club at 4 p.m.
