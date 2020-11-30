Thomas 'Tom' Wayne Heintz, 67

Tom was also known for his incredible work ethic and kind, calm demeanor. He never called attention to himself and had a way of making everyone he met feel important. He loved being a husband, father and grandpa and always went out of his way to take care of and spoil his family as much as possible. He never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need and was active in leadership roles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Willmer Daniel Heintz and Ella Rosina Emma Heintz.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 19 years, Judy, of Twin Bridges; his son, Justin, and wife, Natalie; and grandchildren, Luke, Claire, Kate and Allie of Albany, Oregon; son, Jason, and grandchildren, Madison, Levi and Hadley of Denver, Colorado; son, Dan, of Washington, D.C.; and daughter, Heather, and husband, Jeff, and grandchild, Nick, of Portland, Oregon. Tom is also survived by his four siblings, brother, Michael Heintz, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, brother, Dave Heintz, of St. George, Utah, brother, Monte Heintz, of Bellingham, Washington, and sister, Jane Kok, of Spearfish, South Dakota; along with a large group of extended family, comprised of many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.