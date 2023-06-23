Thomas Rich McGeever, Jr.

October 17, 1956 - June 12, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - Thomas Rich McGeever, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV passed away on June 12, 2023. Rich was born on October 17, 1956 in Butte, Montana to Dick and Marlene Rowling McGeever. Rich graduated from Medicine Bow High School in WY. Rich worked as a foreman for Gerringer Carpet. Gerringer Carpet laid carpets in most casinos in Las Vegas.

Rich is preceded in death by father, Dick; sister, Dawn; grandparents: Sid and Irma Rowling and Thomas and Babe McGeever. Rich is survived by his wife, Sandra (Parrett); mother, Marlene (Rowling); children: Patty, David, Corrina, and Aaron; grandchildren: Dominic, Destiny, Kayla, DJ, Cheyenne and two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew: Nicole, Andrew, and Tristan; aunt, Margel; sisters-in-law: Brenda Parrett (Diana), Sue Parrett (Terry). Rich's wishes were no services, cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to the Spirit of Columbia Garden's Carousel.