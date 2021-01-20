Thomas R. Lee, 75

Sept. 12, 1945-Jan. 8, 2021

On Jan. 8, 2021, at approximately 0330, in Clackamas, Oregon, Thomas R. Lee, born on Sept. 12, 1945, in Portland, Oregon (aka: son, brother, grandson, husband, Dad, Papa, Grandpa, and friend) moved on to heaven to be with his beloved wife, Rita; his grandmother, Alice; and family. He passed peacefully with a nurse by his side and his families in their homes praying and wishing they were there with him.

He was born to George and Rita Lee in Portland and was raised by his grandmother, Alice Lee. He was the second of two children, with brothers, Jack and George. His parents divorced and his father remarried, adding a stepmother, Dolly, and three other siblings, Carol, Donna, and Richard.

His father enlisted him in the U.S. Navy after graduation and he proudly served his country from 1960 to 1965, when he was honorably discharged.

He married Audrey Sparks and they had two children, Robert and Drenda. They later divorced. In 1982, he met the love of his life and followed her to Montana, bringing his children to Anaconda to live. In August of ‘82, he and Rita married, and he had three more children to love, Ray, Katherine, and Monique.