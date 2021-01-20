Thomas R. Lee, 75

Sept. 12, 1945-Jan. 8, 2021
On Jan. 8, 2021, at approximately 0330, in Clackamas, Oregon, Thomas R. Lee, born on Sept. 12, 1945, in Portland, Oregon (aka: son, brother, grandson, husband, Dad, Papa, Grandpa, and friend) moved on to heaven to be with his beloved wife, Rita; his grandmother, Alice; and family. He passed peacefully with a nurse by his side and his families in their homes praying and wishing they were there with him.
He was born to George and Rita Lee in Portland and was raised by his grandmother, Alice Lee. He was the second of two children, with brothers, Jack and George. His parents divorced and his father remarried, adding a stepmother, Dolly, and three other siblings, Carol, Donna, and Richard.
His father enlisted him in the U.S. Navy after graduation and he proudly served his country from 1960 to 1965, when he was honorably discharged.
He married Audrey Sparks and they had two children, Robert and Drenda. They later divorced. In 1982, he met the love of his life and followed her to Montana, bringing his children to Anaconda to live. In August of ‘82, he and Rita married, and he had three more children to love, Ray, Katherine, and Monique.
He attended Butte Vo-Tech for computer technology. He and Rita started a general construction business, T&R Lee General Contracting, and ran it for many years. In 1989, he was hired at Montana State Prison as a correctional officer, where he remained until he retired as a sergeant in 2007, after having mentored many staff members. He helped numerous family members remodel their homes. He was always remodeling his and Rita's home at the corner of Birch and 7th, in Anaconda. As it was told, he would “never finish the home because then he would be moved on.” Well, he finished the home this last year with the kitchen being the last project he worked on. Remodeling projects were not considered complete until he left a part of himself (cuts) in it.
He could always be counted on to be there for his family whether it be birthdays, dinners, holidays or whatever you needed at any time, any weather, and anywhere. His two goals towards the end of his 75 years were to finish the house on Birch street and to take his daughter to the Pacific Ocean, which were accomplished in 2020.
After 38 unforgettable years in Anaconda, he moved to Sweet Home, Oregon, in October 2020, to live near Robert, Drenda and their families.
He is survived by his brothers, George (Janeen) and Jack Lee; and sister, Carol (Stan) Lee; his children, Ray (Mae) Derenburger, Katherine (Butch) Derenburger, Robert (Diana) Lee, Monique (Floyd) Miller, and Drenda (Philip) Thompson; his grandchildren, Keith (Kristy) Zeier, Rory (Aspen) Derenburger, Christopher (Rachel) Thompson, Joshua Humble, Amy Sturm, Selena Derenburger, Brian (Jasmin) Sturm, April (Nick) Crisman, Caitlyn Hencley, Jordan and Jacob Thompson, Jorgen and Eileen Miller; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his in-laws, Rose Ann, James and Paula, Paul, Linda, Lorraine (Schimming), and Marc Buxton; daughters-in-law, Jeanne Derenburger and Lynn Hencley; friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; his dad and stepmother, George and Dolly; his step-siblings, Richard and Donna; his in-laws, John, Matt, Shannon and Sandy; and daughters-in-laws, Lori and Jody.
If you had the pleasure to meet him, your life was changed for the better. Which way did it go, which way did it go ... to Papa's house!
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.