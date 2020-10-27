Thomas Frank Laird, 79

July 16, 1941-Oct. 16, 2020

Thomas Frank Laird, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Oct. 16, 2020.

Tom was born July 16, 1941 in Butte, Montana to Thomas William Laird and Louise Boroni Laird.

He attended grades 1-8 at St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Butte High School in 1959. He played center for the Butte High Bulldogs football team and was inducted into the school’s sports hall of fame for his role as manager of the state championship-winning basketball team.

Tom worked his way through college at the University of Montana in Missoula, serving as a houseboy in a sorority and as a journeyman carpenter, a skill he learned from his father.

He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, where he forged many lifelong friendships. He met his future wife Dorothy Pemberton at a Sigma Chi-Kappa Alpha Theta exchange in the fall of their freshman year and they were together ever since.

Within one week during March of 1964, Tom graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, and married Dorothy Pemberton.