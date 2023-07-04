Thomas Darby Laughlin

July 21, 1951 - July 1, 2023

Thomas Darby Laughlin, a proud full-blooded Irishman, was born July 21, 1951 to Hank and Mary Laughlin and passed away on July 1, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

An original Goosetown kid, Tom was an adept baseball player and threw several one hitters in little league. He was one of the fastest kids in Goosetown and knew how to throw a rock.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. Tom enjoyed golf throughout his life, getting a hole in one. He was a skilled handyman/woodworker and the first person to lend a helping hand to friends and family. Tom was a talented musician and artist. In high school he was a good football player, but a knee injury ended his career in his sophomore year.

Tom attended St. Peter's grade school, graduating Anaconda high school in 1969. Tom spent 1 year at Carrol College in Helena, and 3 years in Dillon where he met his wife Siddona. Every year of his 39 total years teaching Tom was the highly requested teacher by parents. Tom was instrumental in starting the science fairs in Anaconda. Tom hosted many of his classes at Rock Creek Camp for both learning and fun.

Tom was a man of many talents. From 1965-1970 he worked with FWP and Anaconda Fish Hatchery stocking mountain lakes with fish. He worked as a gas station attendant at Texaco from 1969-1973. Tom worked at Warm Springs on the children's unit playing guitar for the kids from 1971-1981. Tom was a bartender at Gill's Gourmet on weekends from 1973-1977. Tom taught the kids of Anaconda from 1973-2012 working for Anaconda School District. Tom was a marshall at the Old Work's golf course from 1996-2010 and the assistant golf coach for Anaconda High from 2006-2012.

Tom married the love of his life Siddona in Gardiner, MT on August 28, 1971.

Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Siddona Laughlin; his son Bartley Laughlin (Jasmine); daughter Lindsay McDonald; his grandchildren Jack Connell, Oliver Laughlin, Oskar Laughlin, and Ensley McDonald; siblings Tony Laughlin (Vicki), Patty Everett (Pat), Dan Laughlin (Pat), Abby Laughlin, Katy Derzay (Michael), and Fran Laughlin (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by parents Hank and Mary Laughlin, father-in-law David Muckey, and sister-in-law Helen Brook.

Donations can be made in Tom's memory to Pintler Hospice and Home Health.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date.

