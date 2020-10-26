Thomas Chilton Meekin, 62

Jan. 23, 1958-October 17, 2020

He was born in Seattle, WA, January 23, 1958 to Thomas Kirkeeng Meekin and Catherine Marie Meekin (nee Chilton). Growing up, Tom lived in Seattle, Castle Rock, Yakima, Wenatchee and Olympia, WA. He graduated from North Thurston High School, Olympia, Washington in 1976. During his junior year, Tom joined the Coast Guard Reserve and after boot camp in Norfolk, Virginia, spent the next four years serving his reserve time in Seattle’s harbors and the Washington coastline. Tom then moved to Seward, Alaska where he spent several years working in the fishing and canning industry. In the late 1990s Tom moved to Missoula, Montana where he worked as a long haul driver for Watkins Shepard Truck Lines. Switching to short haul driving for Sacs Trucking, Tom met his future wife while making deliveries to her family’s farm.