Thomas Burt, 58

Oct. 1, 1962-Jan. 7, 2021
Thomas Keith Burt passed away on the morning of Jan. 7, 2021. Our beloved brother, father, and grandfather, passed away from a short battle with brain cancer at his home in McAllister, MT.
Tom was born on Oct. 1, 1962, in Butte, to Victor and Margaret (Carmody) Burt. He grew up in Butte, and graduated from Butte High School in 1981. After high school, he moved to the Ennis area to work at the talc mine. For the past 20 plus years, Tom worked as the maintenance supervisor for the Madison County Manor.
Tom was an avid Green Bay Packer and MSU Bobcat football fan. He rarely missed an opportunity to tailgate and attend MSU home football games with his numerous friends and son. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time elk hunting and hanging out at the family ranch with his three brothers and son. Wherever he went, his faithful dog, Armon, was by his side, fiercely protecting him. He spent most of his free time with his friends from the Madison Valley riding motor bikes or just hanging out at Ennis Lake. His most recent pride and joy was his “little sweetie”, granddaughter, Felicity Rose. She always brought a smile to his face even during his toughest times fighting his disease.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Mary. He is survived by his son, Tommy, (Carina and daughter Felicity) of Churchill, MT; brothers, Jim (Connie) Burt, Pat (Sue) Burt, Gary (Melissa) Burt; sisters, Vicki (Dean) Mertes, Cindy Burt, and Sharon Burt; aunt, Kay (Monte) Duncan; and numerous other aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Tony and Jayne Forsythe for their time spent assisting Tom at home throughout his battle!
For those wishing to pay tribute, please consider a donation to the Madison Valley Manor in Ennis.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life event at the family ranch later this spring.
Arrangements are in the care of K & L Mortuary.
