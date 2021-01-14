Thomas Burt, 58

Oct. 1, 1962-Jan. 7, 2021

Tom was born on Oct. 1, 1962, in Butte, to Victor and Margaret (Carmody) Burt. He grew up in Butte, and graduated from Butte High School in 1981. After high school, he moved to the Ennis area to work at the talc mine. For the past 20 plus years, Tom worked as the maintenance supervisor for the Madison County Manor.

Tom was an avid Green Bay Packer and MSU Bobcat football fan. He rarely missed an opportunity to tailgate and attend MSU home football games with his numerous friends and son. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time elk hunting and hanging out at the family ranch with his three brothers and son. Wherever he went, his faithful dog, Armon, was by his side, fiercely protecting him. He spent most of his free time with his friends from the Madison Valley riding motor bikes or just hanging out at Ennis Lake. His most recent pride and joy was his “little sweetie”, granddaughter, Felicity Rose. She always brought a smile to his face even during his toughest times fighting his disease.