Teryl Merzlak, 88

Sept. 3, 1932-Jan. 2, 2021

Teryl Lou “Terry” Merzlak passed away early Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Springs, at Butte. She was born in Butte, Saturday, Sept. 3, 1932, to John and Nora (Jackson) Roach. As a small child, she was encouraged to dance and sing, as she looked very much like Shirley Temple. This early encouragement started a lifetime of musical talent. She was raised and educated in Butte, graduating from Butte High School, where she played every percussion instrument and played the drum in parade with the Butte High School Band. She played the piano and organ and as a mother, encouraged her children to dance.

Terry married Ed Lisac and together they had five children. They divorced after 23 years of marriage and in 1977, she married Nicholas W. “Nick” Merzlak. He passed away Nov. 2, 2019.