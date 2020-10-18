Terry Lee Schultz, 66

July 3, 1954-Oct. 3, 2020

Terry Lee Schultz, age 66, passed away peacefully in his home on October 3, 2020.

Terry was born to Jackie Lee Schultz and Kuuipo Winifred Haynes on July 3, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas. Because his dad was in the Air Force, he moved around quite a bit and ended up in Butte, Montana, in 1971. He met his wife, Debra, while working at the YMCA, and they married on June 15, 1975. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year.

Terry graduated from Butte High School and attended Montana Tech for three years, before purchasing the Unique Cleaners. He and his wife owned and operated that business for 27 years. Terry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he held numerous callings, including Bishop. His greatest love was teaching adults and the youth.

Terry coached youth sports over the course of many years. He coached his own children and referred to the other boys on his team as “son”. He was passionate about helping them all be the best they could be, and many still refer to him as coach. He loved parties! Anytime he could, he would host the best parties, with the best foods, made by him. Games and singing were always a must at a Schultz family event.